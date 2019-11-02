Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $29.02

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $29.02 and traded as high as $30.45. Power Co. of Canada shares last traded at $30.41, with a volume of 322,174 shares traded.

Separately, CIBC lowered their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$34.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

The company has a current ratio of 22.24, a quick ratio of 18.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.90. The stock has a market cap of $11.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$30.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$29.01.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported C$0.86 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$3.82 billion during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Power Co. of Canada will post 3.4021982 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Power Co. of Canada Company Profile (TSE:POW)

Power Corporation of Canada operates as a diversified international management and holding company with interests primarily in the financial services, sustainable and renewable energy, asset management, communications, and other business sectors in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and Pargesa segments.

