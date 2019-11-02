Potlatchdeltic Corp to Post FY2019 Earnings of $0.70 Per Share, Seaport Global Securities Forecasts (NASDAQ:PCH)

Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH) – Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities lowered their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Potlatchdeltic in a report issued on Wednesday, October 30th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Weintraub now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.73. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Potlatchdeltic’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.57 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PCH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America set a $47.00 price target on shares of Potlatchdeltic and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Potlatchdeltic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.67.

Shares of PCH opened at $43.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.74. Potlatchdeltic has a twelve month low of $28.07 and a twelve month high of $44.69.

Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $226.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.95 million. Potlatchdeltic had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 3.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 49,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 28,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. 89.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a medium density fiberboard plant, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

