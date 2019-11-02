Polynovo (ASX:PNV) Trading Up 2.7%

Polynovo Ltd (ASX:PNV)’s share price was up 2.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as A$2.26 ($1.60) and last traded at A$2.26 ($1.60), approximately 2,126,413 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$2.20 ($1.56).

The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -472.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is A$2.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$1.57.

About Polynovo (ASX:PNV)

Polynovo Limited, a medical device company, designs, develops, and manufactures dermal regeneration solutions in Australia. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of medical devices using its NovoSorb technology in the treatment of burns, surgical wounds, and negative pressure wound therapy.

