Polarityte Inc (NASDAQ:PTE) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Polarityte Inc (NASDAQ:PTE) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,050,000 shares, a drop of 10.0% from the September 15th total of 5,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 330,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 15.3 days. Currently, 41.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTE. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Polarityte during the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Polarityte during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Polarityte during the 1st quarter valued at about $24,884,000. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC raised its position in shares of Polarityte by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 28,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 6,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Polarityte by 415.8% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 69,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 56,370 shares during the last quarter. 39.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer set a $14.00 price objective on Polarityte and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Polarityte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Polarityte in a report on Friday, October 18th. Northland Securities set a $20.00 target price on Polarityte and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Polarityte in a report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.38.

NASDAQ:PTE opened at $2.84 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.29. Polarityte has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $18.17. The company has a market cap of $57.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 6.72 and a quick ratio of 6.68.

Polarityte (NASDAQ:PTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.74) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 312.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Polarityte will post -4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Polarityte

PolarityTE, Inc, a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company, focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Regenerative Medicine and Contract Services.

