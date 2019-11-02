PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.05-2.11 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.09.

Shares of NYSE:PNM traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.76. 795,087 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,106. PNM Resources has a 1 year low of $37.67 and a 1 year high of $52.98. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.72.

Get PNM Resources alerts:

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. PNM Resources had a positive return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. The firm had revenue of $433.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that PNM Resources will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is currently 58.00%.

PNM has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded PNM Resources from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on PNM Resources from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Bank of America upgraded PNM Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. UBS Group raised their price objective on PNM Resources from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered PNM Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PNM Resources has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.86.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

Further Reading: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.