PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) versus Community Bancorp. (VT) (NYSE:CMTV) Head-To-Head Comparison

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) and Community Bancorp. (VT) (OTCMKTS:CMTV) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares PNC Financial Services Group and Community Bancorp. (VT)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PNC Financial Services Group 24.96% 10.94% 1.34% Community Bancorp. (VT) 23.20% 14.02% 1.23%

PNC Financial Services Group pays an annual dividend of $4.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Community Bancorp. (VT) pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. PNC Financial Services Group pays out 43.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for PNC Financial Services Group and Community Bancorp. (VT), as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PNC Financial Services Group 0 10 3 0 2.23 Community Bancorp. (VT) 0 0 0 0 N/A

PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus price target of $144.90, suggesting a potential downside of 2.63%. Given PNC Financial Services Group’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe PNC Financial Services Group is more favorable than Community Bancorp. (VT).

Volatility & Risk

PNC Financial Services Group has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Community Bancorp. (VT) has a beta of -0.11, suggesting that its share price is 111% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PNC Financial Services Group and Community Bancorp. (VT)’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PNC Financial Services Group $19.99 billion 3.31 $5.30 billion $10.71 13.89 Community Bancorp. (VT) $35.30 million 2.28 $8.40 million N/A N/A

PNC Financial Services Group has higher revenue and earnings than Community Bancorp. (VT).

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.8% of PNC Financial Services Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of PNC Financial Services Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.7% of Community Bancorp. (VT) shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

PNC Financial Services Group beats Community Bancorp. (VT) on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels. The Corporate & Institutional Banking segment provides secured and unsecured loans, letters of credit, and equipment leases; and cash and investment management, receivables management, disbursement, fund transfer, information reporting, and global trade services, as well as foreign exchange, derivative, security underwriting, loan syndication, merger and acquisition advisory, and equity capital market advisory related services for corporations, government, and not-for-profit entities. This segment also offers commercial loan servicing and technology solutions for the commercial real estate finance industry. The Asset Management Group segment provides investment and retirement planning, customized investment management, private banking, tailored credit, and trust management and administration solutions; and multi-generational family planning products, such as estate, financial, tax planning, fiduciary, investment management and consulting, private banking, personal administrative, asset custody, and customized performance reporting services. This segment also provides chief investment officer, custody, private real estate, cash and fixed income client solutions, and retirement administration services; and mutual funds and investment strategies. The BlackRock segment offers single- and multi-asset class portfolios; and investment and risk management services technology platform. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,372 branches and 9,162 ATMs. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Community Bancorp. (VT) Company Profile

Community Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for Community National Bank that provides retail banking services to residents, businesses, nonprofit organizations, and municipalities. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings programs, certificates of deposit, and other deposit accounts. Its loan products include financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as letters of credit; commercial and residential real estate lending; personal, automobile, and boat/recreational vehicle loans; and tax-exempt loans, lines of credit, and term loans. The company also offers debit/credit cards; and cash management, repurchase agreement, automated clearing house, wire transfer, remote deposit capture, and automated teller machine services, as well as online, mobile, and telephone banking services. It operates through a main office in Derby; and 11 branch offices in northeastern and central Vermont. Community Bancorp. was founded in 1851 and is based in Derby, Vermont.

