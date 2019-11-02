PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Price Target Increased to $157.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $141.00 to $157.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

PNC has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird set a $141.00 price target on PNC Financial Services Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PNC Financial Services Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. ValuEngine downgraded PNC Financial Services Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group upped their price target on PNC Financial Services Group from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on PNC Financial Services Group from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $145.07.

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $148.81 on Tuesday. PNC Financial Services Group has a 52-week low of $108.45 and a 52-week high of $149.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $141.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 24.96%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that PNC Financial Services Group will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

In other PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Joseph E. Rockey sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,450,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,675,685. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $124.38 per share, for a total transaction of $124,380.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,280.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 3.6% during the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 31.8% during the second quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH grew its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 9.6% during the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 74,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,277,000 after purchasing an additional 6,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiverton Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 21.4% during the second quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC now owns 20,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

