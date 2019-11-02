Playa Hotels & Resorts NV (NASDAQ:PLYA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV (NASDAQ:PLYA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,160,000 shares, an increase of 8.0% from the September 15th total of 2,000,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 304,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.1 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ PLYA traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.37. 69,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,973. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $5.98 and a 52-week high of $9.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.86.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $164.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank set a $13.00 price target on Playa Hotels & Resorts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks set a $11.00 price target on Playa Hotels & Resorts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.44.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLYA. Renaissance Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 1.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 89,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 2.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 109,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 12.6% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 27,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 2.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 202,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 4,166 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. owns, operates, and develops all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in various vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company operates under eight brand names. As of February 28, 2019, it owned a portfolio consisting of 21 resorts comprising 7,908 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic.

