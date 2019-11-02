Playa Hotels & Resorts NV (NASDAQ:PLYA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV (NASDAQ:PLYA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,160,000 shares, an increase of 8.0% from the September 15th total of 2,000,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 304,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.1 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Shares of NASDAQ PLYA traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.37. 69,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,973. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $5.98 and a 52-week high of $9.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.86.
Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $164.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLYA. Renaissance Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 1.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 89,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 2.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 109,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 12.6% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 27,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 2.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 202,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 4,166 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Playa Hotels & Resorts Company Profile
Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. owns, operates, and develops all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in various vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company operates under eight brand names. As of February 28, 2019, it owned a portfolio consisting of 21 resorts comprising 7,908 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic.
