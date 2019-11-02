Plato Income Maximiser (ASX:PL8) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Plato Income Maximiser Ltd (ASX:PL8)’s stock price fell 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as A$1.17 ($0.83) and last traded at A$1.17 ($0.83), 711,781 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$1.18 ($0.84).

The company has a market cap of $494.84 million and a P/E ratio of 9.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of A$1.15 and a 200-day moving average of A$1.12.

Plato Income Maximiser Company Profile

Plato Income Maximiser Limited is a privately owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to SMSF and pension-phase investors. It invests in public equity markets of Australia. The firm invests in diversified portfolio of Australian shares with an income focus. Plato Income Maximiser Limited was founded on April 21, 2017 and is based in New South Wales, Australia.

