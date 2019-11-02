PIVX One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.95 Million (PIVX)

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. PIVX has a total market cap of $14.09 million and approximately $1.95 million worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PIVX has traded 11% higher against the US dollar. One PIVX coin can currently be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00002653 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Graviex, Cryptopia and Coinroom.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PIVX Profile

PIVX (CRYPTO:PIVX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 56,781,166 coins. PIVX’s official website is www.pivx.org . The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PIVX’s official message board is forum.pivx.org . PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here

PIVX Coin Trading

PIVX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, BiteBTC, CoinExchange, Bisq, Coinbe, Trade By Trade, LiteBit.eu, Binance, Coinroom, Upbit, Bittrex, Crex24, YoBit, Livecoin, CryptoBridge and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIVX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PIVX using one of the exchanges listed above.

