Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) Announces Earnings Results

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.38), Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $135.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.16 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 22.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Piedmont Office Realty Trust updated its FY19 guidance to $1.77-1.79 EPS.

Shares of PDM traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.22. The company had a trading volume of 826,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,761. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.69. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $16.43 and a 12-month high of $22.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.55%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PDM. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird set a $25.00 price target on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties in select sub-markets located primarily within eight major U.S. office markets. Its geographically-diversified, almost $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet.

