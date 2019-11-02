Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Delta Asset Management LLC TN

Delta Asset Management LLC TN reduced its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,023,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,382,000 after purchasing an additional 52,057 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 98,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 633,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,083,000 after purchasing an additional 46,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 10,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Shares of PM stock opened at $82.97 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $64.67 and a one year high of $92.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.59% and a negative return on equity of 82.33%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $1.17 per share. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.76%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upgraded Philip Morris International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $86.00 target price on Philip Morris International and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.27.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Featured Article: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.