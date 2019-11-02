Phibro Animal Health (PAHC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 4th. Analysts expect Phibro Animal Health to post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Phibro Animal Health has set its FY20 guidance at $1.08 -1.15 EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 6.59%. The company had revenue of $203.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Phibro Animal Health’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Phibro Animal Health to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Phibro Animal Health alerts:

Shares of Phibro Animal Health stock opened at $24.31 on Friday. Phibro Animal Health has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $43.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.83 and its 200 day moving average is $27.90. The stock has a market cap of $950.24 million, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 3.02.

In related news, Director E Thomas Corcoran bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.21 per share, with a total value of $106,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $318,150. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 50.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PAHC. BidaskClub raised Phibro Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their target price on Phibro Animal Health from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Phibro Animal Health from $29.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. ValuEngine raised Phibro Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Phibro Animal Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.60.

About Phibro Animal Health

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as a diversified animal health and mineral nutrition company primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

Read More: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Phibro Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phibro Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.