PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

PFSW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC set a $5.00 target price on PFSweb and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of PFSweb in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PFSweb presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.56.

NASDAQ:PFSW opened at $3.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.46. The company has a market cap of $63.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.13. PFSweb has a fifty-two week low of $2.03 and a fifty-two week high of $7.77.

PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $68.51 million for the quarter. PFSweb had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 10.54%. Research analysts predict that PFSweb will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PFSweb news, Director James F. Reilly acquired 29,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.79 per share, for a total transaction of $81,018.81. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,422 shares in the company, valued at $154,627.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael C. Willoughby acquired 18,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.57 per share, with a total value of $47,305.99. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 83,051 shares of company stock valued at $212,765. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of PFSweb by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,832,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,420,000 after buying an additional 719,182 shares during the last quarter. Engine Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of PFSweb by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 1,297,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,253,000 after buying an additional 127,396 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of PFSweb by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 593,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,405,000 after buying an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of PFSweb by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 403,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,633,000 after buying an additional 42,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PFSweb by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 143,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 5,672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

PFSweb Company Profile

PFSweb, Inc provides omni-channel commerce solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and India. It operates through two segments, LiveArea Professional Services and PFS Operations. The company offers strategic commerce consulting services, including commerce strategy, omni-channel consulting, digital opportunity audit, organizational/operational readiness, and platform evaluation/selection services; and design and digital marketing services, such as design, user experience, interactive development, search engine optimization and paid search, affiliate marketing, conversion optimization, storefront management, email marketing, and digital analytics.

