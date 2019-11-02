Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stock Position Lowered by Bridger Capital Management LLC

Bridger Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 65.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 20,609 shares during the period. Bridger Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth $34,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 144.5% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 33.2% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PFE opened at $38.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.66. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.97 and a 1-year high of $46.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.35.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.37 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.61% and a net margin of 30.57%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.00%.

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.72 per share, for a total transaction of $104,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,160. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PFE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday. DZ Bank raised Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.46.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

