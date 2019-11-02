Peugeot (EPA:UG) Given a €36.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Peugeot (EPA:UG) has been assigned a €36.00 ($41.86) price target by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 54.11% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America set a €27.00 ($31.40) target price on Peugeot and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. HSBC set a €27.00 ($31.40) price objective on Peugeot and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €20.00 ($23.26) price objective on Peugeot and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €26.00 ($30.23) price objective on Peugeot and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective on Peugeot and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Peugeot has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €25.81 ($30.01).

EPA:UG traded up €0.66 ($0.77) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting €23.36 ($27.16). 6,531,699 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,640,000. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €23.35. Peugeot has a twelve month low of €16.45 ($19.13) and a twelve month high of €21.01 ($24.43).

Peugeot SA engages in automotive, automotive equipment, and finance businesses in Europe, Eurasia, China and South-Asia, India Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, and North America. The company's Automotive segment designs, manufactures, and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles under the Peugeot, Citroën, Opel, Vauxhall, and DS brands.

