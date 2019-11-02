Persimmon’s (PSN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Persimmon (LON:PSN) in a report published on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PSN. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,438 ($31.86) price target on shares of Persimmon in a report on Friday, September 27th. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Persimmon in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,490 ($32.54) target price on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Persimmon from GBX 2,420 ($31.62) to GBX 2,750 ($35.93) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Persimmon currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,557.92 ($33.42).

Shares of Persimmon stock traded up GBX 12 ($0.16) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 2,289 ($29.91). The stock had a trading volume of 972,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,520,000. Persimmon has a 1 year low of GBX 1,444.50 ($18.87) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,529 ($33.05). The company has a market cap of $7.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,203.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,070.28.

In related news, insider David Jenkinson sold 193,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,380 ($31.10), for a total value of £4,598,398 ($6,008,621.46).

Persimmon Company Profile

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers apartments and family homes under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

