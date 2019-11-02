Perseus Mining (TSE:PRU) Hits New 12-Month High at $0.78

Perseus Mining Limited (TSE:PRU) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.78 and last traded at C$0.78, with a volume of 96500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.76.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.72. The company has a market capitalization of $957.74 million and a P/E ratio of -44.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.58.

About Perseus Mining (TSE:PRU)

Perseus Mining Limited explores, evaluates, develops, and mines for gold properties in West Africa. It owns interests in the Edikan gold mine and Grumesa project located in Ghana; and Sissingué and Yaoure gold projects located in Côte d'Ivoire, as well as Mahalé, Mbengué, and Napié licenses in Côte d'Ivoire.

