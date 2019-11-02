Perigon Wealth Management LLC Purchases 7,168 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,264 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 7,168 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 1.7% of Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% during the second quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,520 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% during the second quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,492 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Planning Directions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.2% during the second quarter. Planning Directions Inc. now owns 2,418 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% during the third quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 13,332 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,854,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weybosset Research & Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% during the second quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 71.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.25, for a total transaction of $5,410,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 198,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,785,180.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.89, for a total value of $357,225.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 133,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,139,258.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 338,304 shares of company stock valued at $46,552,544 in the last ninety days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MSFT. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $158.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $160.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Macquarie lifted their target price on Microsoft from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Microsoft to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.45.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $143.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1,103.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $93.96 and a twelve month high of $145.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.14% and a net margin of 31.66%. The company had revenue of $33.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 18th that allows the company to buyback $40.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software giant to reacquire up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.74%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

