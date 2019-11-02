Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Performance Food Group Company markets and distributes food and food-related products. Its operating segment consists of Foodservice, Vistar, and PFG Customized. Foodservice segment offers appetizers and soups, beverages, canned and dry foods, cheese, dairy products and eggs, desserts and breads, dressing sauces and oils, non-foods, pizzas and pastas, prepared foods, produce and vegetables and seafood products. Vistar segment offers candies, gum and mints, snacks, cold beverages, frozen products, coffees, ice creams, frozen and refrigerated entrees, disposables, cleaners and more. PFG Customized segment offers seafood, meats, produce, dairy products and smallwares. The company serves independent and national chain restaurants, quick-service eateries, pizzerias, theaters, schools, hotels, healthcare facilities and other institutions. Performance Food Group Company is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PFGC. Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating and issued a $50.00 target price (up from $46.00) on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Performance Food Group to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Performance Food Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Performance Food Group to $52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Performance Food Group from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Performance Food Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.67.

PFGC stock traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 473,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,635. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Performance Food Group has a 12 month low of $28.28 and a 12 month high of $47.26.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The food distribution company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 0.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 7,879 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.27, for a total transaction of $356,682.33. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,662.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Craig Howard Hoskins sold 17,009 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.91, for a total value of $746,865.19. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,436,145.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,888 shares of company stock valued at $1,429,538. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFGC. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Performance Food Group in the third quarter worth $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Performance Food Group in the second quarter worth $45,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Performance Food Group in the second quarter worth $54,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Performance Food Group by 12.9% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,114 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Performance Food Group in the second quarter worth $185,000. 96.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in three operating segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized, and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

