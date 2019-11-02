People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $18.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of People’s United underperformed the industry in the past six months. However, the company has a decent earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two and matched in two of the trailing four quarters. Third-quarter results reflect higher loans and lower provisions, partially offset by rise in expenses. People’s United is growing through acquisitions, which is likely to continue in the near term, given its strong balance-sheet position and favorable consolidation backdrop in the banking sector. Also, involvement in steady capital deployment activities continue to enhance shareholders' confidence. However, significant exposure to commercial loans keeps us apprehensive. Also, the company's expense base continues to escalate, which is expected to limit bottom-line expansion to some extent.”

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised People’s United Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded People’s United Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on People’s United Financial from $17.50 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Stephens began coverage on People’s United Financial in a report on Tuesday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a buy rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.00.

NASDAQ PBCT traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.45. The company had a trading volume of 6,178,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,900,007. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.26. People’s United Financial has a 1-year low of $13.66 and a 1-year high of $18.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.99 and a 200 day moving average of $16.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $462.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.39 million. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 23.32%. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that People’s United Financial will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

People’s United Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 18th that authorizes the company to buyback 20,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.177 per share. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.20%.

In related news, CFO R David Rosato sold 8,427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $143,933.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,831,368.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David K. Norton sold 238,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total value of $3,968,527.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 290,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,836,675.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 308,501 shares of company stock valued at $5,149,785. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in People’s United Financial by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 68,235 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 9,349 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in People’s United Financial by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 39,315 shares of the bank’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 10,836 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in People’s United Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,095,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in People’s United Financial by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,029,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,363,000 after purchasing an additional 260,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in People’s United Financial by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,566,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,487,000 after purchasing an additional 19,703 shares in the last quarter. 76.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About People’s United Financial

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

