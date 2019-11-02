People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stephens

Stephens began coverage on shares of People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $16.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on PBCT. BidaskClub raised shares of People’s United Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of People’s United Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of People’s United Financial from $17.50 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.00.

PBCT traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.45. 6,178,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,900,007. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.26. People’s United Financial has a 1-year low of $13.66 and a 1-year high of $18.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $462.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.39 million. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 8.17%. People’s United Financial’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that People’s United Financial will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $0.177 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is 54.20%.

People’s United Financial announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 18th that allows the company to repurchase 20,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO John P. Barnes sold 32,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total transaction of $555,083.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,246,632.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David K. Norton sold 238,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total transaction of $3,968,527.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 290,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,836,675.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 308,501 shares of company stock valued at $5,149,785. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PBCT. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 138,970 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,285,000 after buying an additional 13,596 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 73,182 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 3,452 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 451,083 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,569,000 after buying an additional 10,411 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 183,916 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,086,000 after buying an additional 8,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Surevest Inc. increased its holdings in People’s United Financial by 80.5% in the 2nd quarter. Surevest Inc. now owns 76,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 34,288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

About People’s United Financial

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

