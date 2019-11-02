Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Posts Earnings Results

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.5% on a year-over-year basis. Penn National Gaming updated its Q4 guidance to $0.37 EPS.

Shares of PENN stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $21.44. 1,803,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,892,514. Penn National Gaming has a 1-year low of $16.72 and a 1-year high of $26.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.85 and its 200 day moving average is $19.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PENN shares. Union Gaming Research raised Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $27.00 target price on Penn National Gaming and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine raised Penn National Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Sunday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.15.

In other news, Director David A. Handler bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.68 per share, with a total value of $530,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 169,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,003,301.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Saul Reibstein bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.30 per share, with a total value of $51,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 8.53% of the company’s stock.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

