Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Issues Earnings Results

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Penn National Gaming updated its Q4 guidance to $0.37 EPS.

Shares of Penn National Gaming stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $21.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,803,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,892,514. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.59. Penn National Gaming has a 1 year low of $16.72 and a 1 year high of $26.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.72.

Get Penn National Gaming alerts:

In other news, Director David A. Handler bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.68 per share, for a total transaction of $530,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 169,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,003,301.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Saul Reibstein bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.30 per share, with a total value of $51,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on PENN. ValuEngine raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Sunday, August 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Union Gaming Research raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.15.

About Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

Further Reading: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.