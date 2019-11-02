Pegasus Asset Management Inc. Purchases 812 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Pegasus Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,434 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 812 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for approximately 1.9% of Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guidant Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Chevron by 63.9% during the second quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in shares of Chevron by 55.3% during the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, CKW Financial Group increased its position in shares of Chevron by 154.0% during the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. 65.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Independent Research set a $127.00 price objective on shares of Chevron and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.11.

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 33,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $4,218,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at $4,218,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Debra L. Reed bought 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $118.14 per share, with a total value of $502,095.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,750 shares of company stock valued at $10,648,200. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVX stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $116.21. 7,656,215 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,436,290. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $100.22 and a 1 year high of $127.34.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $36.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.69 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.70%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

