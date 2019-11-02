Pegasus Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Pegasus Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 1.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,428 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 235.3% in the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Walmart by 181.7% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 307 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 30.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

In other news, insider John R. Furner sold 7,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.72, for a total value of $906,288.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 3,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.38, for a total transaction of $424,598.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Walmart to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. UBS Group set a $115.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Walmart to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.35.

Walmart stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $117.62. 3,742,381 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,218,051. Walmart Inc has a 12-month low of $85.78 and a 12-month high of $120.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $335.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.70.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.05. Walmart had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The company had revenue of $130.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.