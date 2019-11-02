Pegasus Asset Management Inc. Has $4.54 Million Stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Pegasus Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,938 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Boeing comprises about 3.3% of Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $4,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 554.5% in the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Guidant Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the second quarter valued at $28,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

BA stock traded up $5.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $345.19. The company had a trading volume of 3,502,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,112,045. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 28.07 and a beta of 1.25. Boeing Co has a 52-week low of $292.47 and a 52-week high of $446.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $366.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $359.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 367.68% and a net margin of 4.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $2.055 dividend. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.34%.

BA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $416.00 to $323.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Cowen set a $460.00 target price on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $445.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 target price on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $430.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $379.97.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Read More: What does relative strength index mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.