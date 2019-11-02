Pegasus Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Pegasus Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 5.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,134,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,880,977,000 after purchasing an additional 578,045 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,979,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,866,670,000 after purchasing an additional 898,845 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 0.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,056,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,906,000 after purchasing an additional 32,421 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 20,030.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,265,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,983,000 after purchasing an additional 7,229,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 13.2% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,422,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,715,000 after purchasing an additional 632,573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly And Co alerts:

LLY traded down $1.44 on Friday, hitting $112.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,612,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,155,354. The company has a market cap of $108.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.16. Eli Lilly And Co has a 12-month low of $101.36 and a 12-month high of $132.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.87.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 107.99% and a net margin of 35.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.645 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.49%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LLY. Bank of America began coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.31.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 190,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $21,660,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jackson P. Tai purchased 1,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $107.49 per share, with a total value of $200,038.89. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,066,735.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 8,405 shares of company stock valued at $909,004 and sold 433,452 shares valued at $49,912,925. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly And Co Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly And Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly And Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.