Peel Hunt Reiterates “Sell” Rating for Just Eat (LON:JE)

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.80) price objective on shares of Just Eat in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Just Eat from GBX 1,150 ($15.03) to GBX 1,100 ($14.37) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Just Eat from GBX 970 ($12.67) to GBX 935 ($12.22) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Just Eat from GBX 830 ($10.85) to GBX 810 ($10.58) and set a “top pick” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.84) target price on shares of Just Eat in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 796.28 ($10.40).

Shares of LON JE traded up GBX 2.20 ($0.03) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 737.20 ($9.63). The company had a trading volume of 3,208,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,730,000. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.47. Just Eat has a twelve month low of GBX 519.20 ($6.78) and a twelve month high of GBX 833.14 ($10.89). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 669.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 678.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.10.

Just Eat plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a hybrid marketplace for online food delivery. The company enables consumers to order and pay for food from its restaurant partners. It serves approximately 26 million customers and 100,000 restaurant partners in the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Italy, Mexico, Norway, Spain, Switzerland, and Brazil.

