Peel Hunt Lowers Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE) to Add

Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE) to an add rating in a research report released on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on SBRE. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 295 ($3.85) to GBX 290 ($3.79) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.92) target price on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sabre Insurance Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 294.60 ($3.85).

LON SBRE traded down GBX 3.50 ($0.05) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 291.50 ($3.81). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,083. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 291.44 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 275.20. Sabre Insurance Group has a twelve month low of GBX 251 ($3.28) and a twelve month high of GBX 312 ($4.08). The firm has a market capitalization of $731.25 million and a P/E ratio of 15.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the writing of general insurance for motor vehicles in the United Kingdom. The company offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including the Go Girl, Insure 2 Drive, and Drive Smart.

