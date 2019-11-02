Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Hits New 12-Month Low at $25.46

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $25.46 and last traded at $25.67, with a volume of 32360 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.10.

PEB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Bank of America downgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. BTIG Research cut Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.25.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.27.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $423.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.61 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a positive return on equity of 0.16%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.04%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the second quarter valued at $1,463,000. American Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 60.0% during the second quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 6.0% during the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 13,251,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $373,438,000 after buying an additional 751,196 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 8.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 68,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after buying an additional 5,534 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,436,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $547,726,000 after buying an additional 59,353 shares during the period.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) organized to opportunistically acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. The Company owns 61 hotels, totaling approximately 14,600 guest rooms, located in 10 states and the District of Columbia, including: Del Mar, California; Los Angeles, California (Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood); San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Santa Cruz, California; Washington, DC; Coral Gables, Florida; Key West, Florida; Naples, Florida; Buckhead, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Boston, Massachusetts; New York, New York; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia River Gorge, Washington; and Seattle, Washington.

