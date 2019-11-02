PDL BioPharma (NASDAQ:PDLI) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

PDL BioPharma (NASDAQ:PDLI) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cowen set a $3.00 target price on PDL BioPharma and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. BidaskClub raised PDL BioPharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.13.

NASDAQ PDLI opened at $2.89 on Friday. PDL BioPharma has a fifty-two week low of $2.06 and a fifty-two week high of $3.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 10.00 and a current ratio of 10.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.82. The stock has a market cap of $324.34 million, a P/E ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.61.

PDL BioPharma (NASDAQ:PDLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. PDL BioPharma had a positive return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 32.13%. The business had revenue of ($22.53) million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that PDL BioPharma will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDLI. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of PDL BioPharma by 1,236.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 735,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 680,100 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of PDL BioPharma by 103.2% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 932,384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 473,528 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of PDL BioPharma by 1,058.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 498,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 455,193 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of PDL BioPharma by 424.3% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 546,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 442,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PDL BioPharma by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,674,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,537,000 after acquiring an additional 204,999 shares in the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PDL BioPharma

PDL BioPharma, Inc acquires, manages, and commercializes commercial stage pharmaceutical assets and late clinical stage pharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Pharmaceutical, Medical Devices, and Income Generating Assets. The Pharmaceutical segment manufactures, markets, and sells prescription medicine products for the treatment of hypertension to wholesalers under the Tekturna and Tekturna HCT names in the United States, as well as under the Rasilez and Rasilez HCT names internationally.

