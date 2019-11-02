PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 461,000 shares, an increase of 5.5% from the September 15th total of 437,100 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 69,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.6 days.

CNXN stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.67. The stock had a trading volume of 116,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,520. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.10. PC Connection has a 52 week low of $27.11 and a 52 week high of $49.92.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $729.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.20 million. PC Connection had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 2.90%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that PC Connection will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

CNXN has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised PC Connection from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub raised PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Sidoti set a $47.00 target price on PC Connection and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNXN. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in PC Connection by 30.4% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in PC Connection by 1,600.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in PC Connection during the second quarter worth about $207,000. Petrus Trust Company LTA bought a new position in PC Connection during the second quarter worth about $347,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in PC Connection by 108.6% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.20% of the company’s stock.

PC Connection Company Profile

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

