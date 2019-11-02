PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 461,000 shares, an increase of 5.5% from the September 15th total of 437,100 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 69,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.6 days.
CNXN stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.67. The stock had a trading volume of 116,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,520. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.10. PC Connection has a 52 week low of $27.11 and a 52 week high of $49.92.
PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $729.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.20 million. PC Connection had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 2.90%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that PC Connection will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNXN. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in PC Connection by 30.4% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in PC Connection by 1,600.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in PC Connection during the second quarter worth about $207,000. Petrus Trust Company LTA bought a new position in PC Connection during the second quarter worth about $347,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in PC Connection by 108.6% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.20% of the company’s stock.
PC Connection Company Profile
PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.
