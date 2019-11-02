PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Trading Up 5.9% After Strong Earnings

Shares of PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) were up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $34.59 and last traded at $34.18, approximately 2,031,666 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 1,944,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.28.

The oil and gas company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 0.09%. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. PBF Energy’s revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PBF shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on PBF Energy from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. TheStreet lowered PBF Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Cowen raised PBF Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised PBF Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. PBF Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.75.

In other PBF Energy news, insider Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora purchased 354,917 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.24 per share, with a total value of $7,893,354.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders have bought a total of 2,195,741 shares of company stock valued at $50,777,960 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBF. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,081,000. PointState Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,890,000. Towle & Co. increased its position in shares of PBF Energy by 132.0% during the 2nd quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,150,514 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,011,000 after purchasing an additional 654,670 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of PBF Energy by 97.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,217,755 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,116,000 after purchasing an additional 599,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of PBF Energy by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,297,906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,924,000 after purchasing an additional 528,380 shares during the last quarter. 83.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.62.

About PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF)

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products.

