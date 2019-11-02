PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 0.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share.

NYSE PBF traded up $1.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.18. 2,031,666 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,575,186. PBF Energy has a 12 month low of $21.09 and a 12 month high of $44.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48, a PEG ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.63.

In related news, insider Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora bought 190,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.53 per share, for a total transaction of $4,850,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 2,195,741 shares of company stock worth $50,777,960. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

PBF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen raised PBF Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on PBF Energy from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. TheStreet lowered PBF Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price (up from $34.00) on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Friday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.75.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products.

