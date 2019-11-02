Payfair Hits Market Cap of $30,890.00 (PFR)

Payfair (CURRENCY:PFR) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 2nd. Payfair has a market cap of $30,890.00 and approximately $258.00 worth of Payfair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Payfair token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Fatbtc and IDEX. During the last seven days, Payfair has traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003181 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010750 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.34 or 0.00217262 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.44 or 0.01425362 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000753 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00028950 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00120581 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Payfair Token Profile

Payfair was first traded on November 27th, 2017. Payfair’s total supply is 40,445,013 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,305,412 tokens. Payfair’s official Twitter account is @payfairio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Payfair is payfair.io . The Reddit community for Payfair is /r/payfair and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Payfair Token Trading

Payfair can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Fatbtc. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Payfair directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Payfair should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Payfair using one of the exchanges listed above.

