Paulson Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 244 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,624 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 59.2% in the second quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 250.0% in the second quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 26,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.07, for a total value of $3,262,668.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,413,674.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 206,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.40, for a total value of $25,746,694.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,193.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,689,863 shares of company stock valued at $207,121,135 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PG traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $123.87. The stock had a trading volume of 5,976,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,756,955. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.50. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12-month low of $86.74 and a 12-month high of $125.77. The stock has a market cap of $311.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 25.07% and a net margin of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $17.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a $0.7459 dividend. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.93%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PG. TheStreet raised Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Macquarie increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $117.00 price target on Procter & Gamble and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

