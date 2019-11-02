Paul Trower Sells 16,500 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Stock

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) insider Paul Trower sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $1,327,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,907 shares in the company, valued at $1,923,318.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of INCY stock opened at $83.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.93. Incyte Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.00 and a fifty-two week high of $89.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.93 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.27. Incyte had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 19.21%. The business had revenue of $551.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INCY. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Incyte by 76.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,210,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $442,708,000 after buying an additional 2,252,891 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Incyte by 3,415.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,212,722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $187,993,000 after buying an additional 2,149,784 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Incyte by 133.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,962,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $166,718,000 after buying an additional 1,121,310 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Incyte by 115,574.2% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 564,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,959,000 after buying an additional 564,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Incyte by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,441,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,651,720,000 after buying an additional 306,066 shares in the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Friday, September 27th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Incyte from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. BidaskClub raised Incyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Incyte in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.90.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

