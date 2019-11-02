Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on PTEN. Scotiabank downgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group set a $17.00 price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays restated a hold rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America downgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.19.

Shares of PTEN stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.93. 5,209,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,292,533. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Patterson-UTI Energy has a twelve month low of $7.67 and a twelve month high of $17.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -26.26 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.59.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 3.72% and a negative net margin of 19.50%. The business had revenue of $598.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. Patterson-UTI Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -47.06%.

In other news, Director Curtis W. Huff bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.08 per share, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 162,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,315,561.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Janeen S. Judah sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total value of $45,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,558.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 1.4% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 86,723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 8.2% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 16,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 2.2% during the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 61,277 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 4.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,518 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 5.5% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 28,193 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the period. 97.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

