Patriot Investment Management Inc. Sells 737 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 18.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 737 shares during the quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XBI. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Price Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the third quarter worth $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 22,933.3% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the second quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Family Management Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the second quarter worth $101,000.

XBI traded up $2.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.66. The company had a trading volume of 4,707,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,707,845. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a one year low of $64.38 and a one year high of $93.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

