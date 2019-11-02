Patriot Investment Management Inc. Buys 105 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,721 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 111.3% in the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 330.8% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Shares of IYH traded up $0.68 on Friday, reaching $198.98. 16,945 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,420. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $191.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.76. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 12 month low of $169.96 and a 12 month high of $203.10.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

