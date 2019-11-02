Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) CEO Sells $480,900.00 in Stock

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) CEO Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total transaction of $480,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 669,053 shares in the company, valued at $32,174,758.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Patrick Industries stock opened at $50.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.17. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 2.13. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.32 and a fifty-two week high of $55.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The construction company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $566.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.97 million. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 4.16%. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PATK. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patrick Industries in the second quarter worth about $20,429,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 746.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 101,814 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,008,000 after purchasing an additional 89,785 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 154.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 131,644 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,476,000 after purchasing an additional 79,960 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Patrick Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,826,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,509,442 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,250,000 after purchasing an additional 53,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $51.00 to $36.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Patrick Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Patrick Industries from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.80.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.