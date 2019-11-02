Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.39

Shares of Partner Communications Company Ltd (NASDAQ:PTNR) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.39 and traded as high as $4.46. Partner Communications shares last traded at $4.46, with a volume of 1,900 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.39. The company has a market capitalization of $726.85 million, a PE ratio of 49.60 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Partner Communications had a return on equity of 3.65% and a net margin of 1.59%. The company had revenue of $219.00 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Partner Communications stock. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Partner Communications Company Ltd (NASDAQ:PTNR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 112,426 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000. ARK Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Partner Communications at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Partner Communications Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTNR)

Partner Communications Company Ltd. provides various telecommunication services in Israel. It operates in two segments, Cellular and Fixed-Line. The company offers cellular telephony services, including basic cellular telephony, text messaging, Internet browsing and data transfer, content, and roaming services, as well as services provided to other operators that are permitted to use its cellular network.

