Parthenon LLC Buys 235 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Parthenon LLC boosted its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 54,703 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. American Express accounts for about 1.4% of Parthenon LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Parthenon LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $6,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in American Express by 212,845.6% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 9,580,424 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,182,608,000 after acquiring an additional 9,575,925 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 1,759.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,961,641 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $859,345,000 after purchasing an additional 6,587,148 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 19.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,605,412 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,609,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252,720 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of American Express by 16.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,253,506 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $648,492,000 after purchasing an additional 731,450 shares during the period. Finally, Waverton Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of American Express by 814.6% in the third quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 606,278 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $71,711,000 after purchasing an additional 539,986 shares during the period. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Express alerts:

AXP has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $130.00 price target on shares of American Express and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.96.

In related news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.33, for a total transaction of $1,774,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 199,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,619,732.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 8,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total transaction of $980,424.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,348,375.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,820 shares of company stock valued at $3,039,511. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:AXP traded up $1.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $119.14. 2,004,664 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,068,607. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.18. The company has a market cap of $96.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.06. American Express has a 12-month low of $89.05 and a 12-month high of $129.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The payment services company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.94 billion. American Express had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 29.68%. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that American Express will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a 0.39000 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.3%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.47%.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

See Also: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.