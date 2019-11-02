Parthenon LLC Boosts Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Parthenon LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 110.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,747 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,648 shares during the quarter. Parthenon LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 6,712.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 29,602,386 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,691,184,000 after purchasing an additional 29,167,876 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 61.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,240,898 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,327,750,000 after acquiring an additional 8,858,448 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 317,036,667 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $18,112,307,000 after acquiring an additional 5,319,802 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 95.6% during the second quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 10,096,656 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $443,674,000 after acquiring an additional 4,936,074 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 324,299,254 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $18,527,217,000 after acquiring an additional 4,562,510 shares during the period. 65.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $60.37. 9,594,517 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,323,378. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $61.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.53.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The business had revenue of $32.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 52.23%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $75,557.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,270,362.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total transaction of $981,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,260.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,047 shares of company stock valued at $1,219,943 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Nomura set a $65.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Moffett Nathanson set a $57.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.69.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

