Owl Creek Asset Management, L. Purchases 73,900 Shares of Anterix Inc (NASDAQ:ATEX) Stock

Anterix Inc (NASDAQ:ATEX) major shareholder Owl Creek Asset Management, L. purchased 73,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.56 per share, with a total value of $2,997,384.00. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Owl Creek Asset Management, L. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 24th, Owl Creek Asset Management, L. purchased 16,281 shares of Anterix stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.08 per share, with a total value of $652,542.48.

On Friday, October 18th, Owl Creek Asset Management, L. purchased 21,329 shares of Anterix stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.88 per share, with a total value of $850,600.52.

On Wednesday, October 16th, Owl Creek Asset Management, L. purchased 143,582 shares of Anterix stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.01 per share, with a total value of $5,601,133.82.

On Thursday, October 10th, Owl Creek Asset Management, L. purchased 26,439 shares of Anterix stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.57 per share, with a total value of $1,019,752.23.

On Monday, October 7th, Owl Creek Asset Management, L. purchased 16,267 shares of Anterix stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.86 per share, with a total value of $615,868.62.

On Monday, September 30th, Owl Creek Asset Management, L. purchased 28,833 shares of Anterix stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.45 per share, with a total value of $1,022,129.85.

On Friday, September 20th, Owl Creek Asset Management, L. purchased 6,700 shares of Anterix stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.21 per share, with a total value of $262,707.00.

On Tuesday, September 17th, Owl Creek Asset Management, L. purchased 49,715 shares of Anterix stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.41 per share, with a total value of $1,959,268.15.

On Thursday, September 12th, Owl Creek Asset Management, L. purchased 76,883 shares of Anterix stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.25 per share, with a total value of $3,017,657.75.

On Tuesday, August 20th, Owl Creek Asset Management, L. acquired 17,000 shares of Anterix stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.99 per share, for a total transaction of $713,830.00.

ATEX stock opened at $41.25 on Friday. Anterix Inc has a twelve month low of $30.64 and a twelve month high of $51.33. The company has a quick ratio of 8.51, a current ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.04.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.03. Anterix had a negative return on equity of 19.16% and a negative net margin of 769.30%. The firm had revenue of $0.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.79 million. On average, analysts expect that Anterix Inc will post -2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Anterix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Anterix by 293.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Anterix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Anterix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Anterix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $311,000. 89.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ATEX. Evercore ISI began coverage on Anterix in a research report on Friday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Anterix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, B. Riley set a $59.00 price objective on Anterix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

Anterix Company Profile

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on enabling private broadband connectivity for critical infrastructure and enterprise businesses. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico.

