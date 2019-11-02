OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Short Interest Update

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, a drop of 5.2% from the September 15th total of 1,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 189,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.8 days. Currently, 8.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of analysts recently commented on OSIS shares. ValuEngine cut shares of OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of OSI Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, B. Riley set a $119.00 target price on shares of OSI Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.00.

OSIS stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $99.43. The company had a trading volume of 139,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,387. OSI Systems has a twelve month low of $68.58 and a twelve month high of $117.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.56. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.85.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. OSI Systems had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The company had revenue of $290.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that OSI Systems will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 23,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total value of $2,482,385.40. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 220,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,299,910.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Deepak Chopra sold 35,000 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.54, for a total transaction of $3,728,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 549,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,546,926.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,950 shares of company stock worth $13,747,502 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in OSI Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in OSI Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in OSI Systems by 267.8% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in OSI Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in OSI Systems during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 99.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. The company's Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

