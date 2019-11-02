ORIX (NYSE:IX) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ORIX (NYSE:IX) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ORIX CORP-ADR is a diversified financial services institution with diverse operations in both corporate and retail finance, including: leasing, lending, rentals, life insurance, real estate financing and development, venture capital, investment and retail banking, commodities funds and securities brokerage. Their international operations include leasing, rentals, fixed income investment, aircraft and ship financing, commercial mortgage servicing and property development. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of ORIX from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

IX stock traded up $1.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.78. The company had a trading volume of 57,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,673. ORIX has a 52 week low of $67.00 and a 52 week high of $82.68. The company has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.98, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.41 and a 200 day moving average of $73.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of ORIX during the second quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ORIX by 3.6% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 7,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ORIX during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,633,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ORIX during the second quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of ORIX by 125.2% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690 shares in the last quarter. 1.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ORIX

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services primarily in Japan and the Americas. It operates through six segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment engages in lending, leasing, and fee businesses.

