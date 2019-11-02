Origin Sport (ORS) One Day Volume Hits $9.98 Million

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. Origin Sport has a market cap of $5.61 million and approximately $9.98 million worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Origin Sport token can currently be purchased for about $0.0187 or 0.00000200 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Origin Sport has traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Origin Sport alerts:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010729 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000049 BTC.

POPCHAIN (PCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000129 BTC.

ORS Group (ORS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Origin Sport Token Profile

Origin Sport (CRYPTO:ORS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on February 21st, 2018. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 tokens. Origin Sport’s official message board is medium.com/origin-sport . The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Origin Sport is www.originsport.io . Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Origin Sport

Origin Sport can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Sport should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Origin Sport using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Origin Sport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Origin Sport and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.