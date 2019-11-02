Origin Agritech Ltd. (NASDAQ:SEED) Short Interest Update

Origin Agritech Ltd. (NASDAQ:SEED) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 95,500 shares, a drop of 6.5% from the September 15th total of 102,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.5 days. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Origin Agritech stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Origin Agritech Ltd. (NASDAQ:SEED) by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,836 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,415 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.81% of Origin Agritech worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Origin Agritech alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SEED traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.98. The company had a trading volume of 6,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,899. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.98. Origin Agritech has a one year low of $4.75 and a one year high of $8.95.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Origin Agritech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

Origin Agritech Company Profile

Origin Agritech Limited, an agricultural biotechnology company, engages in crop seed breeding and genetic improvement activities in the People's Republic of China. The company is involved in the research and development, production, sale, and marketing of hybrid crop seeds; and provision of related technical services.

Featured Article: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Agritech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Agritech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.